TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early trade on Monday as exporters benefited from a softening in the yen on the back of improving funding for European banks.

The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 8,829.49, regaining the 8,800 mark, while the broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 754.14. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)