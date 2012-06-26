* Nikkei sheds 0.8 pct, firmer yen not helping
* NEG sinks after cutting Q1 net income f'cast
* Defensive stocks offer some support
* Market eyes Japan sale tax vote on Tuesday
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a one-week low on Tuesday on growing concerns a European
leaders summit this week will fail to make any significant
progress in tackling the region's debt crisis.
Worries over the euro zone boosted the appeal of the
Japanese currency, which weighed on exporters, although gains in
defensive stocks provided some support.
The Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,667.03, but was
holding above its 25-day moving average of 8,596.69.
"The biggest elephant in the room is Europe, but there are
other elephants now entering into the room," said Stefan
Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in
Tokyo.
On top of the EU crisis, rising Middle East tensions and
concerns over China's growth were "making it difficult to see
the outlook or longer term investment opportunity with any
clarity", said Worrall.
The benchmark Nikkei has gained 5.2 percent since hitting a
six-month low on June 4, but is still down 14 p ercent in the
quarter, on track for its worst quarterly fall in two years.
TDK Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Toyota
Motor Corp were down between 1.8 and 3.6 percent on
Tuesday.
Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd sagged 7.4 percent
after the company cut its net income forecast to zero for the
quarter ending June 30, from a previous estimate of 500 million
to 3.5 billion yen profit, citing securities appraisal losses.
The glass and ceramics index lost 1.7 percent.
The sector's one-month earnings momentum -- analysts'
earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total
estimates -- deteriorated to minus 22 percent this month from
minus 16 percent in May, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed.
In contrast, the broader Topix's earnings momentum
worsened to minus 2.3 percent from 0.1 percent last month.
The Topix was down 0.7 percent at 739.73 on Tuesday.
Defensive stocks were in demand, however, with
telecommunications firm KDDI up 0.8 percent and Japan
Tobacco adding 1.6 percent.
The market will be watching Tuesday's Japanese parliament
vote on consumption tax bills aimed at tackling the country's
snowballing public debt.
The sale tax hike is expected to pass after Japan's Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda did a deal with opposition lawmakers to
support the bills, despite opposition from within his
government, but any complication would hit markets.
