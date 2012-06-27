TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average inched up at Wednesday's open, with bargain hunting providing support after two sessions of losses, although investors were reluctant to take positions ahead of an EU summit beginning on Thursday.

The Nikkei opened up 0.1 percent at 8,671.25, while the broader Topix index also added 0.1 percent to 739.30.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)