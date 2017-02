TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose at Thursday's open, supported by domestically driven stocks, although gains could be limited as hopes dwindle for a credible fix to the euro zone's debt crisis at an EU summit.

The Nikkei opened up 1 percent at 8,815.38, while the broader Topix index was 0.9 higher at 752.27.

