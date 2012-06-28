* Utilities strong after shareholders say yes to nuclear power

* Eisai surges on obesity drug marketing rights for U.S.

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Thursday as sentiment was buoyed by gains in U.S. stocks overnight, but gains were seen as limited as hopes sink for a credible fix to the euro zone debt crisis at an EU summit.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,827.48 points, with exporters that were weak on Wednesday gaining a sturdier footing and utilities bounding ahead after shareholders of several power companies voted to keep nuclear power.

"The market is rising as a whole and the bottom is looking stronger, in contrast to the patchy gains for a few select stocks yesterday," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst of equity research at Mizuho Securities.

"Europe is still on the radar, however, and if the yen strengthens in the afternoon the Nikkei could pare gains."

EU leaders are due to begin a two-day meeting later on Thursday to discuss strategies to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, as Spanish and Italian bond yields reach critical levels. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to insist that other leaders put the bloc's fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency action.

"Merkel has made some rather negative comments, which means the market doesn't expect much. But investors will want to hear about whether they are going to move towards banking or fiscal union," Miura said.

Advancers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange outnumbered decliners by nearly four to one, with exporters firming to fall in line with the index after underperforming on Wednesday. Mazda Motor Corp put on 2 percent, while Toyota Motor Corp gained 1 percent.

Eisai Co Ltd climbed 2.5 percent to a 27-month high after U.S. health regulators approved the first new weight-loss drug in 13 years, allowing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc to bring its Belviq pill to market, to which Eisai has the marketing rights.

Panasonic Corp rose 2.4 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the consumer electronics maker to "buy" from "neutral" and lifted its price target to 800 yen from 645, citing growth in domestic appliance sales and further steps to cut TV losses.

Kansai Electric Power Co rose as much as 5 percent after its shareholders voted to keep nuclear power at a meeting on Wednesday, before shaving its gains to 2.3 percent.

Other utilities also outpaced the index, with the electric and gas sector rising 2 percent as the second-best performing sector after its U.S. counterpart put in a robust gain overnight.

Hokkaido Electric Power Co Inc also rose 3.5 percent, but Tokyo Electric Power Co dipped 0.7 percent ahead of a press conference with its new president on Thursday.

Market players saw the Nikkei as being on firmer footing this week and unlikely to return to the six-month low it hit on June 4 in the near-term. The benchmark index has now stepped above its five-day average at around 8,750.54.

"There's probably strong resistance above 8,800, which it struck on June 25," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. "There's not enough positive news around to sustain it at that level for long."

The benchmark is down 12.6 percent on the quarter, which ends on Friday, after rallying more than 19 percent between Jan-March.

($1 = 79.7600 Japanese yen) (Editing by Kim Coghill)