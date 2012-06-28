* Utilities strong after shareholders say yes to nuclear
power
* Eisai surges on obesity drug marketing rights for U.S.
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
more than 1 percent in early trade on Thursday as sentiment was
buoyed by gains in U.S. stocks overnight, but gains were seen as
limited as hopes sink for a credible fix to the euro zone debt
crisis at an EU summit.
The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,827.48 points, with
exporters that were weak on Wednesday gaining a sturdier footing
and utilities bounding ahead after shareholders of several power
companies voted to keep nuclear power.
"The market is rising as a whole and the bottom is looking
stronger, in contrast to the patchy gains for a few select
stocks yesterday," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst
of equity research at Mizuho Securities.
"Europe is still on the radar, however, and if the yen
strengthens in the afternoon the Nikkei could pare gains."
EU leaders are due to begin a two-day meeting later on
Thursday to discuss strategies to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis, as Spanish and Italian bond yields reach critical
levels. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to
insist that other leaders put the bloc's fundamental problems
ahead of pleas for emergency action.
"Merkel has made some rather negative comments, which means
the market doesn't expect much. But investors will want to hear
about whether they are going to move towards banking or fiscal
union," Miura said.
Advancers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange outnumbered decliners
by nearly four to one, with exporters firming to fall in line
with the index after underperforming on Wednesday. Mazda Motor
Corp put on 2 percent, while Toyota Motor Corp
gained 1 percent.
Eisai Co Ltd climbed 2.5 percent to a 27-month
high after U.S. health regulators approved the first new
weight-loss drug in 13 years, allowing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
to bring its Belviq pill to market, to which Eisai has
the marketing rights.
Panasonic Corp rose 2.4 percent after Bank of
America Merrill Lynch upgraded the consumer electronics maker to
"buy" from "neutral" and lifted its price target to 800 yen from
645, citing growth in domestic appliance sales and further steps
to cut TV losses.
Kansai Electric Power Co rose as much as 5 percent
after its shareholders voted to keep nuclear power at a meeting
on Wednesday, before shaving its gains to 2.3 percent.
Other utilities also outpaced the index, with the electric
and gas sector rising 2 percent as the second-best
performing sector after its U.S. counterpart put in a robust
gain overnight.
Hokkaido Electric Power Co Inc also rose 3.5
percent, but Tokyo Electric Power Co dipped 0.7 percent
ahead of a press conference with its new president on Thursday.
Market players saw the Nikkei as being on firmer footing
this week and unlikely to return to the six-month low it hit on
June 4 in the near-term. The benchmark index has now stepped
above its five-day average at around 8,750.54.
"There's probably strong resistance above 8,800, which it
struck on June 25," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market
analyst at Monex. "There's not enough positive news around to
sustain it at that level for long."
The benchmark is down 12.6 percent on the quarter, which
ends on Friday, after rallying more than 19 percent between
Jan-March.
($1 = 79.7600 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)