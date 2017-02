TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.7 percent on Thursday to its highest close in six weeks, helped by short-covering as the end of the quarter approached.

The Nikkei was up 143.62 points at 8,874.11, its highest close since May 17 but holding below its 200-day moving average at 8,940.91.

The broader Topix index advanced 1.8 percent to 758.81. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Robert Birsel)