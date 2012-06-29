* Topix index breaks into positive territory

* Securities sector outperforms on Nomura anti-scandal measures

* Market players positive for upswing to continue through July

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped slightly on Friday morning after a disappointing first day of an EU summit, but there were high hopes for an uptick in the afternoon on short-covering and optimism for the domestic market.

The Nikkei pared earlier losses to end 0.1 percent down at 8,862.90 at the midday break. The benchmark index is poised to lose around 12 percent in the second quarter, wiping out much of the first-quarter's 19.3 percent surge, the biggest first-quarter gain in 24 years.

"Investors are feeling pessimistic about global growth, and next months's IMF world economic outlook figures will likely paint a pretty dim picture," said Fujio Ando, managing director of Chibagin Asset Management. "However, Japan's growth forecast will probably be revised upwards, and second quarter results will look good compared to last year's post-quake period."

The securities sector outperformed a downbeat morning session with a gain of 1.9 percent, driven by Nomura Holding Inc's 3.2 percent gain after Japan's biggest brokerage said it could halt some operations to resolve an insider trading scandal.

Japan Drilling Co Ltd surged 6.6 percent after Kyodo News said a group of Japanese researchers had found a mineral deposit that could contain large amounts of rare earth minerals in the seabed around Minamitorishima, Japan's easternmost island.

Hard disk drive makers fell out of favour, however, after U.S. manufacturer Hutchinson Technology dropped 12 percent due to disappointing third quarter results and Seagate Technology Plc was downgraded on weakening demand.

TDK Corporation shed 4.6 percent to an eight-month low as the second-most traded stock by turnover on the main board, while Nidec Corp lost 1.3 percent.

Industrial machinery makers Komatsu Ltd and Fanuc Ltd were given the cold shoulder, dropping 1.3 and 1.1 percent respectively, on pessimism about dwindling global industrial activity.

The broader Topix was 0.3 percent up after starting the morning down, with trading at a moderate 40 percent of its 90-day average by the midday break.

A JOLLIER JULY?

Domestically-driven stocks have been in the spotlight this week as the euro zone debt crisis rumbled on, with fresh disagreements erupting at the first day of an EU leaders' summit on Thursday, and as fears of slowing growth in the U.S. and China continued to trouble investors.

"Japanese stocks are looking stronger than other markets because Japan must be the only country that's taking on both monetary easing and improving its fiscal health at the same time," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager at Okasan Securities.

The Bank of Japan are widely expected to introduce further easing policies in July, most likely an expansion of its asset purchase programme, while a bill to double consumption tax to 10 percent from 2014 passed the lower house on Tuesday.

Foreign investors have begun to return to the market after a sustained sell-off that toppled the Nikkei from its March 27 one-year high, buying Japanese shares for the second week straight last week after eight weeks of net selling.

"I think the market here has finally begun to carve out its own path independent of currency movements and global markets - just look at the Topix index this month," Okasan's Ishiguro said.

Despite losing 11 percent in the second quarter, the Topix index has risen 5.7 percent so far in June, well outpacing the MSCI All Country World Index's gain of 1.8 percent.

The Nikkei is also expected to put in its best performance since 2005 this year with a gain of 20 percent, according to 18 analysts polled by Reuters this week.

