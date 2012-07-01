TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to rise on Monday after global markets rallied on a euro zone agreement to help stabilize the region's banks, although disappointing Chinese data may weigh.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 to 9,200 on Monday after Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 9,105, up 1.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 9,010.

"I think the gains will continue today ... the Nikkei passing its 200-day moving average of 8,942.99 was a kind of confirmation that we were on an upwards swing," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "The news from the EU wasn't expected so it was a good surprise for the markets."

Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday that banks in the common currency bloc can be recapitalized directly from the region's rescue fund without adding to government debt, and decided to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks.

The news was offset by data from China showing industrial activity at its lowest level for seven months. The official Chinese purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, above forecasts for 49.8, but down from May's 50.4.

"The Chinese news is disappointing but it was also expected, and I don't think it will affect market sentiment too much," Kanayama said.

Investors are now looking toward a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with expectations that the bank will cut its main refinancing rate and may reduce its deposit rate.

The Nikkei jumped 1.5 percent to 9,006.78 on Friday as global markets rallied after the EU summit announcement.

The gain took the Nikkei above the key 9,000 level for the first time in 7 weeks, but it still ended the second quarter down 10.7 percent, its worst quarterly performance since last year's July-September period.

The fall eroded much of the benchmark's 19.3 percent gain in the January-March quarter, leaving it 6.5 percent up on the year. > Wall St ends weak quarter with a bang > Euro soars on EU deal; investors remain cautious > US bonds fall as EU summit deal eases safety bid > Gold jumps over 3 pct on EU deal, logs monthly gain > Oil posts fourth biggest daily gain on record

STOCKS TO WATCH

-NIPPON STEEL CORP

Nippon Steel Corp is likely to log an extraordinary loss of 80 billion yen ($1 billion) for the April-June quarter after its shares in Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd dropped in value, the Nikkei business daily said. Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal are to merge in October to become the world's second-largest steelmaker.

-RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP

Renesas Electronics Corp is to shut or sell about 10 of its 19 domestic semiconductor plants and will seek volunteers for early retirement, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday after the market closed.

-TOSHIBA TEC

Toshiba Tec Corp gained approval from the European Commission on Friday for its $850 million acquisition of IBM's point-of-sale terminal business, which will make it the world's number-one vendor of such terminals. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)