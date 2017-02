TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose at Monday's open, extending gains made after a euro zone agreement to help stabilise the region's banks and shrugging off disappointing Chinese industrial data released at the weekend.

The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 9,068.33, while the broader Topix also put on 0.8 percent, to 776.01.