TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Nikkei average erased earlier gains to end almost flat on Monday after an early rally spurred by an agreement to stabilize euro zone banks sputtered out as investors waited for more details.

The Nikkei ended at 9,003.48, almost unchanged, after having hit two-month high of 9,103.79 at one point. The broader Topix index shed 0.1 percent to 769.34, after having risen as high as 778.87. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)