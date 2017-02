TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average opened higher on Wednesday, with investors showing some appetite for riskier assets on expectations of further action by central banks to tackle flagging global growth.

The Nikkei was 0.7 percent higher at 9,125.60, and the broader Topix index rose 0.6 percent to 781.39. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by John Mair)