* Nikkei resistance seen at 9,159, and 9,274

* Some analysts think rally may sputter after ECB, US job data

* ECB expected to cut rates, could hurt Nikkei if euro falls

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Thursday, holding near two-month highs, hemmed in below resistance formed by its 75-day moving average as investors stayed cautious before an interest rate decision from the European Central Bank.

Improved risk sentiment after the European summit last week continued to support the Nikkei, but some market players say its one-month rally may be soon running out of steam.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 9,083.78 from Wednesday's two-month closing high, staying below the 75-day average of 9,159.

The broader Topix index also shed 0.3 percent to 776.34, after seesawing around the previous close during the morning.

Following up on the EU leaders' decision to take measures to help drive down bond yields of Spain and Italy, the European Central Bank is widely expected to cut rates, underpinning risk assets including the Nikkei.

An ECB rate cut could boost sentiment globally and help push the Nikkei above the 75-day average.

That would put it on course to test another resistance at 9,274, the 50 percent retracement of its slide from a one-year high on March 27 to a six-month closing low of 8,295.63 on June 4.

But some analysts said an ECB rate cut could be a double-edged sword for Japanese exporters, as their profits could be squeezed if the euro falls further against the yen. The euro hit an 11-1/2-year low of 95.59 yen last month and now stood at 100.20 yen.

"The ECB is likely to cut rates today. But if that leads to a fall in the euro against the yen, that would not be good for Japanese stocks," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Many market players also think the Nikkei's rally is likely to run out of steam well below its March peak of 10,255, with some analysts seeing chance of its peaking out as soon as next week.

"I feel this short-covering rally will have run its course soon... In the past year, we've seen a repeated pattern where markets rally on European policymakers' rough agreement and then fall again as they find out disagreement over details," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

"And it's now becoming clear that the world economy is slowing down. The market could well run out of steam after the U.S. job data," he added.

The jobs data to be released on Friday will be eyed for signs that the U.S. recovery is sputtering after the soft readings in the past two months.

With these two major market events ahead, Thursday's trading was thin.

Machinery manufacturers gained 0.6 percent, with Komatsu rising 3.1 percent, while real estate companies fell 1.76 percent on profit-taking after stellar gains in the past month. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Simon Cameron-Moore)