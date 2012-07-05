BRIEF-Huntsman Corp Q4 income per share $0.53
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday, withdrawing from two-month highs after a rally spurred by hopes of more economic stimulus sputtered out.
Overall, the tone was cautious ahead of an interest rate decision from the European Central Bank.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 9,079.80 , while the broader Topix index also shed 0.3 percent to 776.37. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 percent versus 2.11 percent in Dec