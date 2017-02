TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Friday after fresh monetary easing in Europe and China failed to boost investor appetite for risk, with market players bracing for U.S. jobs data later in the day.

The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 9,057.26 while the broader Topix index also dropped 0.3 percent to 774.35.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Pullin)