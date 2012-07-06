TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday as investors were unconvinced that monetary easing announced in China, the U.K. and Europe on Thursday would be sufficient to jumpstart slowing global growth.

The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 9,020.75, while the broader Topix index lost 0.6 percent to 771.83. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)