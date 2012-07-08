TOKYO, July 9 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data reinforced concerns that the global economy was
weakening.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,900 and
9,050, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 8,995 on Friday, down 0.3 percent from the
Osaka close.
"I think today's market decline will be limited because last
Friday the Nikkei had fallen on concerns over nonfarm payrolls.
The nonfarm payrolls impact has been discounted. Therefore, the
CME didn't drop so much," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist
at Monex Inc.
A trader said the Nikkei was likely to be supported by its
200-day moving average at 8,952.13.
On Friday, the Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 9,020.75, holding
above 9,006.38, the 38.2 percent retracement of its fall from
March 27 to June 4, while the broader Topix index
slipped 0.6 percent to 771.83.
The Nikkei has rallied nearly 10 percent since hitting a
six-month low on June 4, and is up 6.7 percent so far this year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--FAST RETAILING CO
Fast Retailing lowered its full-year forecast below market
estimates on Friday after a drop in sales at its Uniqlo
casual-clothing chain in Japan, underscoring the need for Asia's
biggest apparel retailer to step up its global expansion.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota on Friday launched production of its revamped Lexus
ES sedan, a flagship luxury car that represents a renewed bet
the automaker can keep building cars for the United States and
China at more costly factories in Japan.
--NISSAN MOTOR CO
Nissan's luxury brand Infiniti is bracing for a tough start
in China, even as it opened a high-profile "flagship plus" store
in Beijing and pledged to beef up its presence in China.
--NTT DOCOMO
NTT Docomo completed on Friday its takeover offer on Italian
mobile content and apps provider Buongiorno in a deal
worth 209 million euros.
