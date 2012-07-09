TOKYO, July 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell back below the psychologically important 9,000 level on Monday as surprisingly weak Japanese machinery orders fanned worries about faltering global growth sparked by sluggish U.S. jobs figures.

The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent to 8,896.88, slipping for the third straight session while the broader Topix index dropped 1.0 percent to 763.93. (Editing by Ed Lane)