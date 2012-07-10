* Nikkei rebounds after 3-day losing streak
* Global slowdown worries cap gains, China data no help
* Hopes of stimulus help to support market
* Euro zone finance ministers meeting have limited impact
* Nikon down on Intel stake in competitor ASML
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Tuesday after three straight days of declines, but
pared gains after weaker-than-expected Chinese imports fanned
concerns about China's slowing economy.
With Chinese data adding to worries over the global
slowdown, the Nikkei could be capped below a two-month peak hit
earlier in the month for now, with its support mainly coming
from vague hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the
world.
"Today's move is largely a reaction after a sharp fall
yesterday. I don't see much upside from here and if things turn
worse, we could see the Nikkei falling again," said a trader at
a Japanese brokerage firm.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,920.56 points,
after falling 1.4 percent losses on Monday, its biggest daily
drop since June 8. The broader Topix index gained just
0.1 percent to 764.48.
Tokyo shares trimmed gains after China said its imports rose
6.3 percent from a year ago in June, about half of what
economists had expected.
"The data suggests Chinese demand is possibly weaker than
many people think," said Masaru Hamasaki, chief strategist at
Toyota Asset Management.
The Nikkei's rebound reduced the immediate risk of it
breaking below a key trend-line support that connects the
intraday lows of June 4 and June 26-27 and came in around 8,850
on Tuesday. That could have led some players to think its bull
run since early June is over.
"I tend to think the Nikkei is likely to consolidate around
here. Still, the global economy is clearly deteriorating and
there are worries whether China can gain momentum without fiscal
stimulus," said Hisashi Kuroda, general manager of equity
investment at Meiji Yasuda Asset.
"I'm hoping that U.S. and Japanese economies will muddle
through but I'm not fully convinced," he said.
COUNTING ON STIMULUS
The market took little notice of the euro zone finance
ministers' meeting, where they agreed to give Spain more extra
year to reach its deficit target but made no apparent progress
on activating the bloc's rescue funds to intervene in bond
markets to bring down the spiralling borrowing costs of Spain
and Italy.
"There's not much new in the meeting. But on the whole, they
are making progress, even if it's slow. So it's not a bad thing
for markets," said Toyota Asset's Hamasaki.
Hamasaki added that global shares will be supported as the
European Central Bank seems ready to take more steps. ECB
President Mario Draghi kept the door open on Monday to further
interest rate cuts, saying any decision on further action would
depend on economic data.
In fact, hopes of more stimulus from China and elsewhere are
playing an important role in supporting the market, with
investors now eyeing the Bank of Japan's policy meeting on
Wednesday and Thursday.
Energy shares led the gains, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
oil and coal firms subindex the best performer with
gains of 3.1 percent.
The sharp gain in the sector came after more than six months
of underperformance, with the ratio of subindex against the
Topix hitting two-year low on Monday.
Bucking the overall trend, Nikon dropped 6.3
percent after Intel Corp said it would buy a 15 percent
stake in ASML, a competitor that etches circuits onto
silicon wafers and is experimenting with extreme ultraviolet
tech (EUV), an area where Nikon has made little progress.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Kim Coghill)