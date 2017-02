TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday for the fourth straight session, reversing the morning's gains after weaker-than-expected Chinese imports stirred concerns about slowing demand in the world's second largest economy.

The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 8,857.73, while the broader Topix index declined 0.7 percent to 758.60. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Joseph Radford)