TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Wednesday's open after more revenue warnings from U.S. companies, including engine maker Cummins Inc, weighed on sentiment already hit by weak global economic data.

The Nikkei opened down 0.4 percent at 8,823.25 while the broader Topix index dropped 0.4 percent to 755.70. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Eric Meijer)