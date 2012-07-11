* Sharp hits 33-year low, JPMorgan drops target price
* Nikkei poised for fifth straight day of losses
* Reconstruction-related stocks fail to provide support
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to its lowest so far this month on Wednesday after
revenue warnings from U.S. companies including engine maker
Cummins Inc heightened fears of a global slowdown
already stirred by weak economic data.
The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,802.01, on track
to decline for a fifth straight session and close to testing key
support at its 25-day moving average around 8,772.
"Breaking that support could lead us back to the same
pattern as in early June," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior
market analyst at Monex Inc. On June 4, the benchmark hit a
six-month low after falling nearly 20 percent in little more
than two months.
The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent on Tuesday after Chinese import
growth in June came in at only half the expected rate, adding to
a list of disappointing global data including last week's U.S.
non-farm payroll figures and Monday's sharp decline in Japanese
machinery orders.
"It is very hard to see things picking up in the short
term," said Fujio Ando, managing director of Chibagin Asset
Management. "It would be great if the Bank of Japan would
surprise us all by bumping up its exchange-traded fund budget,
but that's looking increasingly unlikely."
The BOJ will begin a two-day policy meeting later on
Wednesday. Although some market players are hopeful that the
central bank may introduce further easing steps, an increasing
number see it standing pat after it released an unexpectedly
positive economic review last week.
Some domestic economic indicators have indeed improved as
Japan's post-tsunami reconstruction gathers pace and budgets are
finalised, but construction-related stocks are now losing
momentum after helping to drive the Nikkei to a two-month high
of 9,136.02 on July 4.
The construction-related subindex dropped 0.6
percent, while electric machinery shed 1.2 percent.
Defensive stocks were on slightly steadier ground, however, with
retailers and utilities edging up 0.1
percent.
Sharp Corp dropped 2.5 percent to a 33-year low,
extending Tuesday's loss of 4.2 percent, after JPMorgan lowered
its target price and forecast an operating loss of 60 billion
yen ($755 million) for the first quarter due to poor demand for
LCD screens.
The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 754.97.
($1 = 79.4700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)