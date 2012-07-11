* Nikkei poised for fifth straight day of losses

* Sharp hits 33-yr low, JPMorgan drops target price

* Advantest, Dainippon slip, U.S. competitor warns revenue to fall

* Volume low ahead of options SQ

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to its lowest so far this month on Wednesday after revenue warnings from U.S. companies including engine maker Cummins Inc heightened fears of a global slowdown already stirred by weak economic data.

The Nikkei lost 0.4 percent to 8,825.19, on track for its fifth straight session of declines and approaching key support at its 25-day moving average around 8,784.11.

"If the Nikkei snaps (through) that level, it would clearly signify that the rally that began in early June is well and truly over," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The benchmark index rallied some 10 percent between June 4 and July 4, largely thanks to climbs in defensive shares. But it has since knocked 3 percent off those gains due to a stream of disappointing global data, including last week's U.S. non-farm payroll figures and Monday's sharp decline in Japanese machinery orders.

"It is very hard to see things picking up in the short term," said Fujio Ando, managing director of Chibagin Asset Management.

"It would be great if the Bank of Japan could surprise us all by bumping up its exchange-traded fund budget, but that's looking increasingly unlikely."

The BOJ will begin a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday. Although some market players are hopeful that the central bank may introduce further easing steps, an increasing number see it standing pat after it released an unexpectedly positive economic review last week.

Yet with several significant support levels remaining above the six-month low of 8,295.63 the Nikkei struck on June 4, there are hopes that equities could at least remain steady through July.

"The pattern over the last six months has been for the market to be weak in the run-up to an option SQ, but it usually firms up afterwards," Kinouchi said, referring to Friday's monthly settlement of a slew of options known as a "special quotation" in Japan.

The broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent to 765.05, with volume at just 36.3 percent of its 90-day full day average. Trade is typically low before an options SQ, which leads to a spike in volumes.

SHARP LOOKING BLUNTER

Sharp Corp dropped 2.5 percent to a 33-year low, extending Tuesday's loss of 4.2 percent, after JPMorgan lowered its target price and forecast an operating loss of 60 billion yen ($755 million) for the first quarter due to poor demand for LCD screens.

Chipmakers also suffered after weakening demand struck U.S. competitor Applied Materials Inc, which said overnight it would likely miss its full-year estimates. Chipmakers Advantest Corp shed 3.7 percent, while Dainippon Screen MFG lost 2.4 percent.

Nikon Corp clawed back 0.7 percent after JPMorgan said in a note that Intel Corp's increased stake in competitor ASML that caused the stock to drop 7 percent on Tuesday actually only poses a limited downside risk. JPMorgan maintained its "overweight" rating and 3,200 yen target price for the stock.

($1 = 79.4700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Joseph Radford)