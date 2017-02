TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average was flat at Thursday's open, with investors awaiting the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting. The central bank is expected to hold off on further policy easing despite slowing global growth.

The Nikkei was flat at 8,851.37 while the broader Topix was also unchanged at 757.02.

