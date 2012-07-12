* Nikkei breaks vital support at 25-day moving average
* Asahi Glass sinks, cuts profit forecast on weak demand
* Pharmaceuticals in favour, driven by Shionogi drug trial
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1 percent on Thursday morning, snapping a vital support level
ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting, with the
central bank expected to hold off on further policy easing
despite slowing global growth.
Pharmaceuticals and other defensives led a minority of
advancers as the week's "risk off" mode prevailed on hints from
the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes that an imminent
easing for the world's largest economy is off the cards.
The Nikkei dropped to 8,765.38 by the midday break,
breaking its 25-day moving average at 8,790.19. Market players
said ending the day below that level will be a signal that the
Nikkei's one-month rally from a June 4 low is well and truly
over.
"Expectations are divided between those that think the BOJ
is going to do nothing and those that think they'll do the bare
minimum, but no-one is expecting a big move," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"The recent tankan and economic review suggest there's not
really a big enough sense of crisis for a big policy shift."
The BOJ's tankan survey, released last week, showed improved
sentiment among Japanese businesses, while its economic review
was unexpectedly positive.
However, others suggested political factors could force the
BOJ to ease further, either by expanding its budget for
exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts, or by
buying bonds with longer maturities.
"The fundamentals definitely don't warrant easing, but if
the BOJ doesn't ease at least once every three months it will
come under a lot of of political pressure," said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley.
"But even if they decided to inject another 5 trillion yen
($63 billion)into their asset purchases budget, it wouldn't have
much effect on the market," Fujito said, adding that such a move
would likely spark a brief burst of short-covering before
profit-taking pushed the market down again.
The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent to
750.15, with volume at 43 percent of its 90-day full day
average.
A RISK OF POOR REVENUES
Although the sense of crisis about euro zone debt woes has
sufficiently receded for the Bank of Japan to hold fire on
easing for now, investors are still concerned about a global
slowdown as companies warn that the upcoming earnings season
will see revenues below par.
One of those was Asahi Glass Co Ltd, which fell 6.6
percent to hit a 3-year low after the company cut its annual
operating profit forecast due to dismal demand in Europe.
Another was synthetic fibre maker Kuraray Co Ltd,
down 2.9 percent after Deutsche Bank downgraded it to "hold"
from "buy", citing weaker demand than expected for its LCD-use
Poval film and saying operating profit is likely to come in
under company guidance in the year ending March 2013.
U.S. stocks have also been hurt by reports of revenue coming
in below guidance, with some market players seeing Friday's
results from financial instutitions including JPMorgan
as setting the tone for earnings season.
"Big investors have already priced in poor results to some
extent, but of course there's going to be a bit of a sell-off if
they do come in low," said Hirano of Tachibana Securities.
Pharmaceuticals was the best-performing sector,
gaining 0.3 percent. Shionogi & Co Ltd rose 4.1 percent
after one of its experimental AIDS drugs developed with partner
GlaxoSmithKline proved better than rival Gilead's
market-leading Atripla in a late-stage clinical
trial.
Defensive favourite Softbank Corp rose 1 percent as
the most traded share on the main board, on track for its fifth
straight day of gains and continuing to outstrip the Nikkei,
which is heading for its sixth consecutive session down.
The benchmark index has now erased 3.7 percent of the 10
percent it gained in a rally between June 4 and July 4.
($1 = 79.6600 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)