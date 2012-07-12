* Nikkei breaks vital support at 25-day moving average

* Asahi Glass sinks, cuts profit forecast on weak demand

* Pharmaceuticals in favour, driven by Shionogi drug trial

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1 percent on Thursday morning, snapping a vital support level ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting, with the central bank expected to hold off on further policy easing despite slowing global growth.

Pharmaceuticals and other defensives led a minority of advancers as the week's "risk off" mode prevailed on hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes that an imminent easing for the world's largest economy is off the cards.

The Nikkei dropped to 8,765.38 by the midday break, breaking its 25-day moving average at 8,790.19. Market players said ending the day below that level will be a signal that the Nikkei's one-month rally from a June 4 low is well and truly over.

"Expectations are divided between those that think the BOJ is going to do nothing and those that think they'll do the bare minimum, but no-one is expecting a big move," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"The recent tankan and economic review suggest there's not really a big enough sense of crisis for a big policy shift."

The BOJ's tankan survey, released last week, showed improved sentiment among Japanese businesses, while its economic review was unexpectedly positive.

However, others suggested political factors could force the BOJ to ease further, either by expanding its budget for exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts, or by buying bonds with longer maturities.

"The fundamentals definitely don't warrant easing, but if the BOJ doesn't ease at least once every three months it will come under a lot of of political pressure," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

"But even if they decided to inject another 5 trillion yen ($63 billion)into their asset purchases budget, it wouldn't have much effect on the market," Fujito said, adding that such a move would likely spark a brief burst of short-covering before profit-taking pushed the market down again.

The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent to 750.15, with volume at 43 percent of its 90-day full day average.

A RISK OF POOR REVENUES

Although the sense of crisis about euro zone debt woes has sufficiently receded for the Bank of Japan to hold fire on easing for now, investors are still concerned about a global slowdown as companies warn that the upcoming earnings season will see revenues below par.

One of those was Asahi Glass Co Ltd, which fell 6.6 percent to hit a 3-year low after the company cut its annual operating profit forecast due to dismal demand in Europe.

Another was synthetic fibre maker Kuraray Co Ltd, down 2.9 percent after Deutsche Bank downgraded it to "hold" from "buy", citing weaker demand than expected for its LCD-use Poval film and saying operating profit is likely to come in under company guidance in the year ending March 2013.

U.S. stocks have also been hurt by reports of revenue coming in below guidance, with some market players seeing Friday's results from financial instutitions including JPMorgan as setting the tone for earnings season.

"Big investors have already priced in poor results to some extent, but of course there's going to be a bit of a sell-off if they do come in low," said Hirano of Tachibana Securities.

Pharmaceuticals was the best-performing sector, gaining 0.3 percent. Shionogi & Co Ltd rose 4.1 percent after one of its experimental AIDS drugs developed with partner GlaxoSmithKline proved better than rival Gilead's market-leading Atripla in a late-stage clinical trial.

Defensive favourite Softbank Corp rose 1 percent as the most traded share on the main board, on track for its fifth straight day of gains and continuing to outstrip the Nikkei, which is heading for its sixth consecutive session down.

The benchmark index has now erased 3.7 percent of the 10 percent it gained in a rally between June 4 and July 4. ($1 = 79.6600 Japanese yen) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)