TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to come under pressure on Friday after U.S. shares fell for a sixth day and the market braces for Chinese GDP data that is likely to show a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

The Nikkei could test its June 26 low of 8,619, a break of which could open the way for a full retreat in coming weeks to its six-month low near 8,200 hit in early June.

"Some people say markets have already priced in growth below 8 percent in China. But I think the data will likely bring home the impact of the slowdown," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

Economists polled by Reuters expect China's April-June economic growth, due around 0200 GMT, to have slowed to 7.6 percent from 8.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Worries are increasing that slower growth in top economies such as China will lead to more profit warnings, overshadowing hopes of any boost from additional policy measures around the world.

"Central banks around the world are easing policy recently, starting from Europe and China last week, and Brazil and South Korea yesterday. But markets are becoming less sensitive" to such moves, Uno added.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 and 8,800 on Friday. On Thursday, the Nikkei declined 1.5 percent to 8,720.01, its biggest daily fall since June 8 and the sixth consecutive day of decline -- the longest such streak since early April.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,700, unchanged from the close in Osaka.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Dentsu

Dentsu has agreed to buy British marketing group Aegis for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion) in a bid to combine the Japanese firm's strong presence in Asia with the British group's footprint in Europe and digital services.

-- Kagome

Kagome boosted its operating profit forecast for the year to March to 10.0 billion yen from 8.5 billion yen. The manufacturer of ketchup and other tomato processed foods said its sales have been strong since February.

-- Aeon, Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Aeon Co and Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co will jointly open supermarkets in China starting this year, aiming to open at least 30 stores a year in the country, the Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)