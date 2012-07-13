TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Nikkei share average held flat on Friday morning, though it looks fragile on charts after a break below a major support level the previous day: China's GDP data due around 0200 GMT are now seen holding the key.

The Nikkei average was little changed at 8,717.25, though sentiment remained fragile after it pierced below its 25-day moving average on Thursday, when it fell 1.5 percent in the sixth consecutive day of decline.

"Today, the market will be watching Chinese data as concerns over global slowdown are intensifying," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex Securities.

Economists polled by Reuters expect China's April-June economic growth to have slowed to 7.6 percent from 8.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Worries are increasing that slower growth in top economies such as China will lead to more profit warnings, overshadowing hopes of any boost from additional policy measures.

"Central banks around the world are easing policy, from Europe and China last week, and Brazil and South Korea yesterday. But markets are becoming less sensitive" to such moves said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

Ahead of the Chinese data, there was some short-covering in recently battered shares. Fanuc rose 1.5 percent from Thursday's six-month closing low while Sony also rose 0.9 percent after having fallen dangerously near the 32-year low hit last month.

On the other hand, Dentsu fell 6.3 percent after Japan's biggest marketing company unveiled a plan to buy British marketing group Aegis for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion) as investors think the deal could be overpriced. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Eric Meijer)