TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei average is expected
to open higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's
sharp loss as risk appetite has improved on growing expectations
of further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 and
9,150, strategists said, after shedding 1.2 percent to 9,070.76.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,115 on
Friday, up 0.6 percent from the Osaka close of 9,060.
"The Japanese market is going to be rebounding due to the
rise in the U.S. markets," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist
at Monex Inc.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a Congressional oversight
panel in a letter that the central bank has room to deliver to
additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy.
The letter came a week ahead of the annual economic
symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Bernanke and ECB
President Mario Draghi will speak.
The ECB is discussing yield-band targets under a new
bond-buying programme to keep its strategy shielded and avoid
speculators trying cash in, sources told Reuters.
However, Hiroki said he was concerned about China, with
Shanghai shares closing at their lowest in almost 3-1/2 years on
Friday, dragged down by the growth-sensitive coal sector after
weak earnings fanned fears about the impact of the economic
slowdown on companies' profitability.
On Friday, the broader Topix index fell 1 percent to
757.23.
> Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower
> Euro falls 1st time in 5 days after ECB-drive week
> Treasuries rally pauses on possible ECB move
> Gold posts best week since January on stimulus hopes
> Oil drops on reserves release report, storm limits loss
STOCKS TO WATCH
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura is finalising plans to cut hundreds of jobs, mainly
in equities and investment banking, in an overhaul aimed at
restoring its overseas operations to profitability, people with
knowledge of the planning within Japan's largest brokerage said.
--OLYMPUS CORP
Olympus said on Friday it would sell its mobile telecom unit
for 53 billion yen ($676 million) to an investment fund, as the
cash-strapped medical equipment and camera maker tries to
rebuild from a massive accounting fraud.
--SONY CORP
Sony is to stop producing optical disc drives for PCs by
next March, the Asahi newspaper said on Saturday, part of a
restructuring aimed at reviving the fortunes of the company that
gave the world the Walkman.
--MITSUI & CO
Japanese trader Mitsui & Co said it would get the right to
market a larger-than-expected share of production from Anglo
American's Chilean mining unit after it backed Chile's Codelco
in a battle for a stake.