* Exporters under pressure as yen rises on QE expectations
* Komatsu, HCM extend gains on China infrastructure spend
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Monday, led by exporters as the yen strengthened on
mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve would launch
further stimulus measures after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data.
Expectations of another round of quantitative-easing bond
purchases by the Fed weighed on the dollar against the yen,
hurting Japanese exporters' competitiveness even though more
stimulus could help boost demand for their products. The Fed
will next hold its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
Exporters suffering included Canon Inc, Nissan
Motor Co, Nikon Corp and TDK Corp,
down between 0.3 and 2.8 percent.
Construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd advanced
2 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd
gained 2.7 percent, extending Friday's sharp gains after China
had approved 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150
billion as it looks to energise an economy mired in its worst
slowdown in three years.
The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 8,848.35 after
rallying 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage
gain in five months, on the back of the European Central Bank's
plan to buy bonds of highly-indebted euro zone countries to
tackle the bloc's debt crisis.
"People are still worrying about a slowdown in the real
economy. Central bank policies are behind the curve. That kind
of concern is casting a shadow over the market," said Kyoya
Okazawa, head of equities and commodity derivatives at BNP
Paribas in Tokyo.
"Hedge fund performance year-to-date is tough compared to
the real index like the S&P, so potentially more redemption is
coming this year. November is an important fiscal year-end for
hedge funds. If hedge funds raise more cash to prepare for
redemptions, I will not be surprised," Okazawa said.
The Nikkei is up 4.7 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 14.3 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500
and a 11.4 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600.
However, Japanese equities offered a cheaper valuation, with
its 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.84, much lower
than the S&P 500's 1.9 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.3.
The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 735.74 on
Monday.
Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd climbed 4.8 percent on
short-covering after the stock unexpectedly kept its place in
the Nikkei index during a review of the benchmark.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc, which was earlier
expected to be promoted to the benchmark, shed 5.2 percent after
failing to be included.