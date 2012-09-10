* Exporters under pressure as yen rises on QE expectations
* Komatsu, HCM extend gains on China infrastructure spend
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei average dipped on
Monday as a stronger yen on the back of expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve would start another round of stimulus
weighed on some exporters, although China-related firms gained
on China's planned infrastructure drive.
Expectations of another round of quantitative-easing bond
purchases by the Fed after the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data weighed on the dollar against the yen, hurting Japanese
exporters' competitiveness even though more stimulus could help
boost demand for their products. The Fed will next hold its
policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
Exporters suffering included Canon Inc, Nissan
Motor Co, Nikon Corp and TDK Corp,
down between 0.3 and 2.9 percent.
But construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd
advanced 2.3 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd
gained 2.6 percent, extending Friday's sharp gains
after China had approved 60 infrastructure projects worth more
than $150 billion as it looks to energise an economy mired in
its worst slowdown in three years.
By the midday break, the Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to
8,860.34 after rallying 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest
one-day percentage gain in five months, on the back of the
European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds of highly-indebted
euro zone countries to tackle the bloc's debt crisis.
"People are still worrying about a slowdown in the real
economy. Central bank policies are behind the curve. That kind
of concern is casting a shadow over the market," said Kyoya
Okazawa, head of equities and commodity derivatives at BNP
Paribas in Tokyo.
"Hedge fund performance year-to-date is tough compared to
the real index like the S&P, so potentially more redemption is
coming this year. November is an important fiscal year-end for
hedge funds. If hedge funds raise more cash to prepare for
redemptions, I will not be surprised," Okazawa said.
The Nikkei is up 4.8 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 14.3 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500
and a 11.4 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600.
However, Japanese equities offered a cheaper valuation, with
its 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.84, much lower
than the S&P 500's 1.9 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.3.
The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 736.03 on
Monday. Trading volume after the morning session was relatively
light, at 48 percent of its full daily average for the past 90
days.
"I am surprised the market is down. I would expect more
strength coming through in the afternoon," a dealer at a foreign
bank said.
Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd climbed 4.8 percent on
short-covering after the stock unexpectedly kept its place in
the Nikkei index during a review of the benchmark.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc, which was earlier
expected to be promoted to the benchmark, shed 5 percent after
failing to be included.
Other gainers included mobile phone operators Softbank Corp
and KDDI, up 1.4 and 1.3 percent respectively,
after strong August subscriber data.