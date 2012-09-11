* Cyclicals fall as investors pocket gains
* Japan Tobacco rebounds from 2 days of losses
* Fed meeting, German court ruling loom over trading
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Tuesday as cautious investors waited on a German constitutional
court's ruling over the legality of the European bailout fund
and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 8,796.98, holding
above the support level of its 75-day moving average at
8,780.16.
Cyclical stocks, which have a relatively high correlation to
the health of the economy, came under pressure. Industrial robot
maker Fanuc Corp was down 1.5 percent, Honda Motor Co
was off 1.2 percent and Toyota Motor Corp lost
2.2 percent.
Germany's constitutional court holds the fate of the euro in
its hands when it rules on Wednesday whether the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) can go ahead, after already holding it
up for several months.
Investors have had high hopes that the U.S. Fed will
announce another round of stimulus, or quantitative easing,
after it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday.
"The possibility of QE3 is getting higher. However, if the
QE3 were to (be announced) ... all the good news has been
discounted," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management.
"If the QE3 were to be introduced, the pressure of a
stronger yen will not be necessarily good news for the Japanese
stock market," he said.
Sakuma also said he had increased his positions slightly in
cyclical stocks such as financials and capital goods, as well as
cash holdings.
But Societe Generale said another round of monetary policy
easing from developed to emerging economies would push bond
yields at the long end of the yield curve to even lower levels,
leading investors to seek higher yielding assets.
It said in a note that, among its investment
recommendations, British and Japanese equities offer a return of
nearly 2 percent above domestic government bond yields.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds
were quoted at 0.800 percent on Tuesday, down 18
basis points since the beginning of 2012.
The Nikkei is up 4 percent so far this year.
The broader Topix index lost 1.1 percent to 729.02
in light trade in the morning session, with 40 percent of its
full daily average for the past 90 days.
But a senior dealer at a foreign bank said he saw net buying
among his clients.
"I am seeing a bit of buying in the motors, a bit of buying
in Softbank, a bit of Yamada Denki," he said.
Technology stocks extended their losses after Intel Corp
cut its third-quarter revenue estimate more than
expected on Friday due to declining demand for its chips.
Shinko Electric Industries, Ibiden Co Ltd,
Tokyo Electron Ltd and Advantest Corp were
down between 1.7 and 2.7 percent.
Japan Tobacco Inc rebounded 2.1 percent after
slumping 8.4 percent in the previous two sessions on concerns
about more regulation in Europe after the French government said
it was looking at raising tobacco prices as part of a push
against smoking.