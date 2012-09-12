TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's Nikkei share average saw robust gains in early trade on Wednesday supported by hopes of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and expectations that Germany's highest court will give the green light for the euro zone's bailout fund. Broad gains were seen as investors bet on the Fed announcing a fresh round of "quantitative easing" at the end of its two-day FOMC meeting on Thursday,. They bought riskier stocks most likely to benefit, such as miners, while hedging with domestically oriented stocks shielded from the risk of a stronger yen. A trader at a foreign bank said his clients were buying telecommunication companies and railway operators, while selling chemical companies and real estate. The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 8,925.47, rising above its 14-day moving average at 8,889.73. "I expected less buying today but it seems that people are already expecting Germany to give the ESM the go-ahead, which would alter the course of the euro and lead to a softer yen," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. "However, I think the upside is still heavy as we're mostly seeing short-covering." Germany's constitutional court is to rule on the legality of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) later on Wednesday, which would further support the region's highly indebted nations after the European Central Bank said it would begin buying their sovereign bonds on Friday. "Although Germany's ruling is important, I think the more influential factors for the Japanese market are the boost for China-related stocks in the U.S., Apple and the Fed's decision," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. Construction machinery maker Caterpillar Inc rose 1.7 percent on Tuesday, boosted by China's approval of 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion, which is expected to energise an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three years. The Nikkei China 50, an index of 50 Japanese companies with high exposure to China, recovered a further 1.2 percent after falling to a six-week low before the infrastructure plan was announced last week. Japan's core machinery orders, which help gauge the strengthen of capital spending, rose 4.6 percent in July, outstripping a median market forecast of a 1.5 percent gain, in a sign that post-tsunami reconstruction in the northeast of the country is bolstering demand. Mitsui High-tec Inc climbed 5.8 percent to a more than four-month high after the producer of integrated circuit leadframes raised its earnings guidance for the first half ended July, citing increased demand for energy-saving products and an insurance payment from last year's Thai floods. The company also raised its full-year dividend forecast to 10 yen from 3 yen. Elsewhere, Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd slipped 14 percent after the telecommunications company said on Tuesday it will likely make a loss of 30.8 billion yen, or around $400 million, due to improper accounting at its Spanish unit over six years, a much larger amount than the 8 billion yen estimated by the company in August. The broader Topix index rose 1.1 percent to 740.59.