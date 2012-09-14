TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.8 percent on Friday to its highest level in three weeks, gaining a foothold above 9,000 after bold plans for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite and hoisted cyclical stocks. The Nikkei gained 164 points to 9,159.39 while the broader Topix advanced 1.7 percent to 756.88 in the heaviest volume for six months.