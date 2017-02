TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Tuesday as China-related companies were caught up in tension between China and Japan's over a territorial dispute, although a weaker yen offered some support to the market. The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 9,138.23, while the Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese companies with significant exposure to China, fell 0.6 percent. The broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to 756.47.