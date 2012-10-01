* Nippon Yusen, Daido Steel cut earnings guidance * China official PMI remains weak * Nippon Shokubai slumps after plant explosion By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Oct 1 Japan Nikkei share average fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks on Monday, extending the previous session's drop, after profit warnings from Nippon Yusen KK and Daido Steel Co Ltd underscored concerns over slowing global growth. Economic data was also weak. Manufacturing activity in China, Japan's biggest exports market, remained in contraction after its official purchasing managers index for September came in at 49.8, in line with expectations. Business sentiment for big Japanese manufacturers also worsened in the three months to September and will stay gloomy, the central bank's tankan survey showed. The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 8,815.42, breaking below its 75-day moving average at 8,866.55. "Macro figures are not overly impressive," a trader at a foreign brokerage said. "We have got some auto sales expected to come through weak." U.S. auto sales figures are due out early this week. The Nikkei newspaper also reported over the weekend that sales of new cars in Japan for September, due out later in the day, would fall year-on-year. Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co lost 1.2 and 1.4 percent respectively. Nippon Yusen, which has fallen 30.5 percent this year, blamed weak business conditions for the cut of its first-half earnings guidance. The stock fell 0.7 percent on Monday. Daido Steel also cut its interim profit forecast, citing securities valuation losses and weak shipments of specialty steel products. It dropped 4.4 percent. But another dealer said his clients were picking up cyclical stocks, which have a relatively higher correlation to health of the economy, and China-related plays. "My suspicion is that there is some foreign money sloshing around today. Foreigners are putting a little bit of risk on, and the domestics are not doing much right now," he said. The broader Topix index dropped 0.8 percent to 731.41. Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd slumped 14.4 percent, hitting a more than 17-month low after Japanese media said two acrylic acid storage tanks and one toluene tank at the company's Himeji plant in western Japan exploded on Saturday afternoon. Rivals Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd and Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co Ltd, which are likely to benefit from a drop in Nippon Shokubai's supply of acrylic acid, the main ingredient used in diapers, surged 6.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.