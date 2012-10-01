TOKYO, Oct 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to its lowest close in three weeks on Monday as weak economic data and cuts in profit outlooks from Nippon Yusen KK and Daido Steel Co Ltd underscored concerns over slowing global growth. The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,796.51 while the broader Topix lost 0.7 percent to 732.35.