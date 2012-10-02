* Softbank up 4 pct on eAccess purchase
* More firms cut forecasts, adding to growth concerns
* U.S. manufacturing data seen as positive
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Nikkei share average inched
up in early trade on Tuesday, buoyed by a surprisingly strong
pick-up in U.S. manufacturing, while a softer yen lent support
to export-driven stocks.
Softbank Corp rose 4.4 percent after the mobile
operator said it would acquire smaller rival eAccess Ltd
in a $1.84 billion deal, stepping up a fight for market
share with competitor KDDI Corp.
Softbank will pay 52,000 yen ($670) for every eAccess share
under a share swap, Softbank said late on Monday, a premium of
more than three times eAccess's closing price on Friday of
15,070 yen. eAccess was untraded with a glut of
buy orders by mid-morning, while KDDI lost 2.5 percent.
The Nikkei inched up 23.2 points, or 0.3 percent to 8,819.28
after data showed the U.S. ISM index rose to 51.5 from 49.6 in
August, beating expectations for a reading of 49.7, according to
a Reuters poll.
However, the benchmark's gains were capped as investors
remained cautious after a handful of companies undershot
guidance or cut forecasts, reinforcing fears about slowing
global growth.
"We're in wait-and-see mode ahead of earnings, but it
doesn't look good," said Hirokazu Fujiki, manager of investment
strategy at Okasan Securities. "A lot of companies are missing
targets and cutting their outlooks, particularly those with a
lot of exposure to overseas markets."
Shimamura Co Ltd fell 2.4 percent after the
clothing store chain reported a 3.9 percent drop in
second-quarter earnings ended Aug. 20 compared with a year
earlier, due to higher costs.
Alps Electric Co Ltd slumped 12.2 percent to a
three-year low after the electronic parts maker cut its
operating profit forecast by 46 percent to 11.8 billion yen
($151 million) for the business year ending in March, citing
higher material costs and a strong yen.
Alps Electric has fallen 31.6 percent this year,
underperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the Topix.
Shipping company Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd also
revised its forecast for the 6 months ending Sept. 30 to an
operating loss of 3.5 billion yen ($44.8 million) from a
previous forecast for a 1 billion yen profit, hurt by rising
fuel costs and dwindling demand.
However, the stock rose 5 percent as investors had feared a
worse performance. Mitsui's share price is down 36.9 percent on
the year as of Tuesday morning.
"It's all about expectations," Fujiki said. "We are
expecting bad news for exporters and cyclicals and quite strong
performance from domestically oriented stocks, so unless the
latter dazzle they're not going to gain."
Convenience store operators were a case in point, starting
the session weak despite the Nikkei business daily reporting
record profits for the half, with year-on-year increases of
between 3 to 6 percent. Lawson Inc and Familymart Co
slipped 1.7 and 2 percent respectively, while Seven & I
Holdings inched up just 0.1 percent.
"The gains today are mostly short-covering as the
fundamental concerns drag on - Japan's economic sentiment isn't
that good, and its relationship with China is going through a
rough patch," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan
Online Securities.
Investors are concerned that corporate earnings will be hit
by the closure of Japanese factories and stores in China due to
anti-Japan sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute, a
double whammy for firms already suffering from diminishing
demand in China and elsewhere.
Concerns about a global slowdown have sent investors
scurrying for cover with the "safe haven" yen, keeping the
currency strong and eroding exporters' revenue garnered abroad
once repatriated.
On Tuesday the yen softened slightly, prompting mild gains
for exporters. Canon Inc put on 2.2 percent while
Nissan Motor Co advanced 0.8 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 734.42.
The Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,796.51 on Monday, falling
to a three-week closing low on poor economic sentiment in Japan
and Chinese manufacturing, and as firms cut their interim
earnings forecast due to dwindling demand.