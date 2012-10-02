TOKYO, Oct 3 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to slip on Wednesday amid uncertainty over whether Spain
will soon ask for a bailout and concerns about flagging global
growth, and as investors await big events later in the week.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,700 to 8,850, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed
at 8,790, up 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka.
"It's going to be difficult to buy ahead of U.S. jobs data
and meetings at the ECB and BOJ this week," said Masayuki
Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
U.S. payroll data is due at the weekend, while the European
Central Bank will meet on Thursday. The Bank of Japan also
starts a two-day policy meeting on Thursday.
But Doshida also said the downside would be limited as there
was also little incentive to sell. Pre-trade orders from foreign
brokers showed net buying of 7.3 million shares.
"With a lack of incentives, I have a feeling we're going to
see overreactions to factors that usually don't cause big waves
in the market, like Australia's trade data," he said.
Australia is due to release September trade data later in
the day, with investors fearing that a slowdown in China will
have further crimped the country's exports of raw materials such
as metals and coal.
U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday after a volatile session
in which uncertainty over Spain's bailout prompted investors to
take profits as indexes hovered near 5-year highs.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said a request for
European aid was not imminent following a report the country
could apply for help soon. Germany has signaled that Madrid
should hold off on making its request, according to European
officials on Monday.
In the U.S., shares most vulnerable to the global economy
were the weakest as recent profit warnings and forecast cuts
underscore fears of dwindling global demand, while economic data
has been worse-than-expected in many regions outside the United
States.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei ended down for a third straight day,
losing 0.1 percent to 8,786.05.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-TOYOTA MOTOR CO, HONDA MOTOR CO
Toyota reported a 42 percent year-on-year increase in its
September passenger U.S. car sales while Honda saw sales jump 31
percent on the year, beating flat results for U.S. automakers
General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. as U.S. car sales hit
their highest monthly level since March 2008.
- FAST RETAILING
Fast Retailing Co, the operator of Uniqlo clothing stores,
should see sales hit 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) in the
current year ending Aug. 2013, making it the first domestic
apparel company to do so, according to the Nikkei business
daily.
- MURATA MANUFACTURING CO LTD
Murata President Tsuneo Murata said on Tuesday the company
is forecasting stronger demand from smartphone makers in the
July to September quarter and that its factories were operating
at full capacity despite anti-Japanese sentiment in China,
falling prices and growing competition from a South Korean
rival.