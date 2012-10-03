TOKYO, Oct 3 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a three-week closing low on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a series of key events this week, including policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan and U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei slipped 0.5 percent to 8,746.87, falling for a fourth straight session, its longest losing run since early September. The broader Topix index eased 0.5 percent to 727.39.