TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's Nikkei share average was
seen starting weak on Tuesday as concerns grow that companies
will slash full year forecasts when they announce quarterly
earnings, after the World Bank warned China's slowdown could be
more protracted than thought.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,750 to 8,850 on Tuesday, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,800, down 0.8 percent from the close in
Osaka.
"People are basically waiting for the U.S. earnings to see
just what kind of impact the general slowdown, particularly in
China, has had on companies' earnings," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
senior market analyst at Monex.
U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, when the Japanese market was
closed for a national holiday, after the World Bank cut its
growth forecasts for the East Asia and Pacific region, and said
the slowdown in China could yet worsen.
Although Japan's earning season has yet to start in earnest,
last week saw profit warnings from companies as China's growth
slows, a protracted euro zone crisis crimps demand and the U.S.
recovery struggles to gain traction.
The Nikkei ended up 0.4 percent at 8,863.30 on Friday as
investors picked up cyclical stocks that had been hammered on
concerns about falling global demand, but the benchmark ended
down on the week as investors generally lacked incentives to
buy.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Mizuho said on Friday after the close that it would post a
173.7 billion yen ($2.2 billion) appraisal loss on its equity
portfolio for the July-September quarter.
--DENTSU INC
Dentsu, Japan's biggest advertising agency, said after the
close on Friday that non-consolidated sales slid 8.2 percent in
September from a year earlier, marking the first drop in seven
months and the biggest since July 2011.
Dentsu said in a statement that it had posted double-digit
declines in the information/communications and
beverages/cigarettes sectors, which account for a large
percentage of total sales.