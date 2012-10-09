UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement targets price increases after weak Q4
* Q4 OIBD climbs 2 pct to 818 mln eur vs 847 mln Reuters poll avg
TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's Nikkei share average lost ground on Tuesday on growing concerns that companies will slash full year forecasts during the upcoming earnings season, after the World Bank cut China's growth outlook and warned its slowdown may be more protracted than thought. The Nikkei lost 1.1 percent to 8,769.59 and the broader Topix sagged 1.3 percent to 727.68.
* Q4 OIBD climbs 2 pct to 818 mln eur vs 847 mln Reuters poll avg
ZURICH, Feb 14 Swiss drugmaker Actelion's 2016 core net income rose 27 percent on accelerating sales of its newer medicines to treat deadly pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), it said on Tuesday.
* Amazon Web Services says Amazon Chime is a new unified communications service that makes meetings easier and more efficient than ever before Source text for Eikon: nBw8Q3XsBa Further company coverage: