* Nikkei drops 1.7 pct; Topix down 1.4 pct
* Tokyo Electron rises after Q2 orders beat expectations
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a two-month low on Wednesday on concerns that upcoming
corporate earnings results for the latest quarter have been hit
by slowing global growth.
The Nikkei shed 1.7 percent to 8,622.22 after
falling 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas,
said the Nikkei could test 8,500 as short selling by investors
were likely to continue in the next one to two weeks.
"Current short selling pressure comes from hedging against
the forthcoming results season," Maruyama said.
He said the short-selling ratio on the Nikkei stood at 26
percent on a five-day moving average, below the 28 to 30 percent
level when short-covering tends to emerge.
"Eight thousand five hundred is the supporting line for many
kinds of options and futures trading. Many investors have 8,500
put options. If the price breaks down below 8,500, ... maybe the
market could go down to 8,200, 8,300."
Automakers came under pressure after they confirmed sharp
drop in September sales in China over a territorial row between
the two countries and raised concerns about their future in the
world's biggest auto market.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and
Honda Motor Co dropped between 0.9 and 2.2 percent,
while auto parts makers also suffered, with Denso Corp,
Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd and Exedy Corp down
between 0.8 and 3.2 percent.
But Tokyo Electron Ltd advanced 2.1 percent after
its second quarter orders came in at 75 billion yen ($959
million), above market expectations of between 50 and 60 billion
yen, traders said.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.4 percent to
717.18.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Japanese companies are
forecast to post an average 57 percent year-on-year rise in
earnings in 2012, down from an earlier estimate of 73 percent
four months ago, after a 23 percent year-on-year decline last
year, when the country was hit by a massive earthquake and
tsunami as well as a nuclear meltdown and fallout.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 2 percent so far this year,
trailing a 14.6 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 10.5
percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
But Japanese shares are slightly more expensive than their
European peers, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 11.4 versus STOXX Europe 600's 11.1, data from Thomson
Reuters Datastream showed. The S&P 500's 12-month forward P/E
stands at 12.8.