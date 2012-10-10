TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei average is set to
fall for a third straight session on Thursday on mounting
concerns that the upcoming quarterly corporate earnings will be
weak after a tame start to the U.S. results season.
SmartEstimates from Thomson Reuters StarMine expects an
average negative earnings surprise from Nikkei companies of 1.3
percent for July-September quarterly results, worsening slightly
from an earlier estimate of a 1.2 percent negative surprise.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,500 and
8,600, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,550 on Wednesday, down 0.5 percent from the
Osaka close of 8,590.
"Disappointingly, U.S. cyclicals, such as Caterpillar
, Chevron and Alcoa fell sharply
yesterday. So even through there was a ray of hope after some
Japanese semi-conductor shares and other manufacturers recovered
from lows yesterday, it will be a difficult day," said Eiji
Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday after Chevron
said third-quarter profits would be "substantially lower" than
the previous quarter and Alcoa posted a quarterly loss and cut
its outlook for global aluminum demand.
On Wednesday, the Nikkei shed 2 percent to 8,596.23, hitting
a two-month closing low, while the broader Topix index
dropped 1.5 percent to 716.84.
The Bank of Japan bought 31.4 billion yen ($401 million)
worth of exchange-traded funds on Wednesday to support the
market.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 1.7 percent so far this year,
trailing a 13.9 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 9.9
percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP
Mitsubishi Motors said on Wednesday that one or more
shareholders had converted 5,300 preferred shares into 74.6
million new common shares at 71 yen per share, worth 5.3 billion
yen ($67.8 million), since the start of October.
--POWER COMPANIES
Japan's new tax on carbon emissions will cost utilities
about 80 billion yen ($1 billion) annually from 2016, adding to
their already high costs of running power stations after the
Fukushima crisis shut most of the country's nuclear plants, a
government backed think-tank said.