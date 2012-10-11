Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Thursday, heading for a third straight day of losses, on mounting concerns that upcoming quarterly corporate earnings will be weak after a tame start to the U.S. results season. The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 8,524.45, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to 711.58.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.