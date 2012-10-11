TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to its lowest close in more than two months on Thursday on mounting concerns that upcoming quarterly corporate earnings will be weak after the U.S. results season got off to a slow start. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,546.78, losing ground for a third straight session, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.4 percent to 713.95.