TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to its lowest close in more than two months for the second day in a row on Friday, with Softbank Corp tumbling 17 percent after it said it was in talks to invest in U.S. firm Sprint Nextel. But losses were capped by gains in exporters gained as news of the potentially huge deal helped weaken the yen. The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,534.12, losing ground for a fifth straight session, and was down 3.7 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since May as well as a fourth straight week of losses. The broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 718.32.