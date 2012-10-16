* Softbank rebounds 10 pct, CEO reassures shares won't be diluted * Banks boosted after sources say to loan Softbank $21.1 bln * Kirin falls after cutting 2015 sales target By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced nearly 1 percent on Tuesday morning as index heavyweight Softbank Corp rallied after the company reassured investors a $20 billion deal to buy 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp. would not dilute their shares. Softbank bounced back 10.8 percent after losing over 20 percent since rumours of the deal emerged last Friday. Three of the four banks that sources say will loan Softbank cash for the deal -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group -- gained between 1.1 and 2.5 percent in heavy trade. "It's just clarity on the structure. People didn't know if they were going to have to pay higher than what was rumoured, they were concerned about dilution, and (Softbank CEO Masayoshi) Son came out and flat-out denied that," said a partner at a foreign hedge fund. "But given how much it was sold off before, it's just a relief rally," said the partner, who did no want to be named. Japanese equities were also boosted by firmer U.S. stocks overnight as Citibank Inc's results came in stronger than expected, helping indexes recover from last weeks' heavy losses. The Nikkei added 0.9 percent to 8,658.82 as investors picked up battered cyclical stocks that were hurt last week on worries about poor earnings from companies hurt by a global slowdown, a strong yen and anti-Japanese sentiment in China. Analysts attributed the gains to short-covering, saying little new money was flowing into the market despite the atmosphere turning more "risk-on", with the defensive food sector down 0.5 percent and the riskier shipping subindex up 1.5 percent. "There at two factors at play; firstly, the feeling that bad earnings and forecast cuts are already priced in," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "Secondly, the influence of the U.S. election... our figures show Democrats actually increase GDP over a four year term more than Republicans, so Obama's slight recovery over the last couple of days is helping." However, Kinouchi warned that the market was likely to remain boxed in a range until the election as investors hold back from making big moves. REVENUES SAG Kirin Holdings Co lost 3.3 percent after the beer and beverages maker cut its sales target for 2015 to 2.3 trillion yen ($29.20 billion), down from a previous forecast of 3 trillion due to a sluggish domestic market. Construction machinery stocks were also weak on Tuesday morning after JPMorgan warned Komatsu Ltd, which lost 0.5 percent, and industrial robotics maker Fanuc Ltd, which was down 0.2 percent, may cut forecasts when they report earnings, although earnings deterioration was likely already priced in. "The replacement period for machinery purchased through 2007 is nearing, so we think Komatsu's mining business may be approaching a stable period," wrote JPMorgan analyst Toru Nakahashi in a note. "We think investors are looking at the risk of a steep revenue decline in the mining business, including adjustments to installed stock, but we see no need for severe pessimism." The broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 728.16 in relatively thin trade, with volume at 45.9 percent of its full-day average over the past 90 sessions. Many companies on the broad Topix index are now trading below book value, with an average price-to-book ratio of 0.9, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, compared with the S&P 500's ratio of 2.2. However, estimates from Thomson Reuters Starmine show expectations for an average negative earnings surprise from Topix companies of 1.4 percent for 2012, while an average 0.1 percent positive su r prise is expected for S&P 500 stocks. Out of the 8 percent of companies on the S&P that have reported results so far, 58 percent have topped expectations.