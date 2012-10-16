TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's Nikkei share average was
expected to rise on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs'
quarterly profits beat expectations, easing worries of a
disappointing earnings season, while a softer yen should support
exporters.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,700 to 8,850 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed up 0.8 percent at 8,780, a significant advance
from the close in Osaka.
Following upbeat earnings from Citigroup Inc in the
previous session, Goldman Sachs beat expectations as its revenue
more than doubled and it raised its quarterly dividend.
"Although IBM and Intel's results weren't so good after the
bell, Nikkei futures still stepped up quite a lot which should
be good for today's market," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
Shares of Intel Corp and International Business
Machines Corp dropped after both released disappointing
results, while Coca-Cola Co's profits also came in below
expectations.
Fears of below-par earnings on the back of a global slowdown
have hit equities over the past fortnight, but some surprisingly
positive results have boosted sentiment. S&P 500 companies'
quarterly earnings are expected to decline 2.3 percent from a
year ago, but the forecast does mark a slight improvement from
estimates last week, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Exporters have been the worst hit by concerns of poor
profits, particularly given a resilient yen will erode revenues
garnered abroad once repatriated.
The Japanese currency hit a two-month low against the dollar
and a one-month low against the euro after rating agency Moody's
affirmed Spain's BAA3 rating, rather than downgrading it to
'junk' status, given the European Central Bank has agreed to buy
Spanish bonds if necessary."
"The fact that they didn't drop it is a plus, and the yen is
weaker against the dollar as well, which will lend support to
the market today," Hirano said.
The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 8,701.31 on Tuesday,
helped by a nearly 10 percent rebound for index heavyweight
Softbank Corp after the CEO reassured investors a $20
billion acquisition would not dilute their shares.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-MITSUBISHI CORP
Major trading house Mitsubishi is to buy a 20 percent stake
in Indonesian utility Star Energy for $200 million, and will use
cash and loans to cover the estimated $500 million cost of
doubling capacity of the power supplier's geothermal plant in
West Java to 420,000kw by 2017.
-NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Nomura will be fined 300 million yen ($3.8 million) by the
Japan Securities Dealers Association, a self-regulatory body,
after the brokerage's employees were found to have leaked
information of several share offerings, the Nikkei business
daily reported.