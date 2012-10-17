BRIEF-Alicia Moy elected to Bank Of Hawaii Corp's board
* Alicia Moy elected to Bank Of Hawaii Corporation board of directors
TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose at Wednesday's open as the yen weakened after Moody's affirmed Spain's investment-grade credit rating and better-than-expected profits from Goldman Sachs' eased fears of a poor earnings season. The Nikkei added 0.9 percent to 8,767.74 while the broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 738.24.
* On Feb. 22, co's unit entered into term facility amendment dated feb 22 to its senior secured credit facilities
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which represents insurers in every state, Cigna Corp and Humana Inc said on Friday they would attend a meeting between the health insurance industry and President Donald Trump on Monday.