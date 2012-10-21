TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to retreat on Monday from a three-week closing high
following losses on Wall Street after U.S. bellwethers General
Electric and McDonald's added to a disappointing
earnings seasons.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and
8,900, strategists said. It rose 0.2 percent to 9,002.68 on
Friday, a fifth day of gains that took it to its best weekly
rise in nearly a year. The broader Topix index rose 0.3
percent to 754.39.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,850 on
Friday, down 1.6 percent from the Osaka close of 8,990.
"Today's market is going to drop because the U.S. markets'
sharp decline will be the catalyst for profit-taking," said
Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.
He said the Nikkei was likely to be supported at its 25-day
moving average at around 8,885.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 5.5 percent last week, and is up
6.5 percent this year. But its year-to-date performance still
lags behind a 14 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 12.1
percent rise in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
> GE, McDonald's give Wall St a black eye on '87 crash date
> Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums
> Treasuries gain with rising appetite for low-risk assets
> Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July on economic fears
> Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SONY CORP
Sony said it will cut staff in its headquarters by a fifth
and shutter a factory making camera lenses and mobile phones in
Japan, providing new details of a previously announced plan to
trim its global headcount by 10,000 by end-March.
--SHARP CORP
Sharp is in talks with Lenovo, Dell Inc,
Hewlett-Packard on a long-term contract to supply LCD
panels to the three personal computer makers, Kyodo News Agency
quoted sources familiar with the negotiation as saying.
--KIRIN HOLDINGS
A Singapore hotel and property firm backed by Indonesia's
Lippo Group may team up with Kirin Holdings to thwart a $7.2
billion takeover offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd from
companies linked to Thailand's third-richest man, sources said.
--JUPITER TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO
Cable operator Jupiter Telecommunications will buy its
closest rival Japan Cablenet Ltd to create a company that will
control half of Japan's cable services, the Nikkei reported.