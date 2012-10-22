TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.5 percent on Monday, retreating from a three-week closing high following losses on Wall Street after U.S. bellwethers General Electric and McDonald's added to a disappointing earnings seasons. The Nikkei dropped 131.60 points to 8,871.08, snapping a five-day winning streak, while the broader Topix index lost 1.3 percent to 744.99.